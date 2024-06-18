Antonio Adolfo | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

The internationally renowned Brazilian jazz master Antonio Adolfo joins us once again on the JAZZIZ Podcast to talk about his latest album, Love Cole Porter, an instrumental celebration of the legacy of the legendary Great American Songbook composer of such immortal classics as “Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Night and Day” and many more. This album finds Adolfo blending the genius and aura of some of his most renowned compositions with the rhythms, sounds and traditions of his Brazilian heritage, with tracks performed by an octet of excellent musicians. In this podcast, Adolfo delves into the process of reimagining these timeless songs and expresses his admiration for Porter and his legacy, as well as highlighting the people he collaborated with on Love Cole Porter.

Listen to our conversation with Antonio Adolfo via the player below. His new album, Love Cole Porter, is available now. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo: Rodrigo Jung

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.

Listen on: