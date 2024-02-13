Ann Hampton Callaway | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway has penned around 250 songs throughout her stellar career, including hits for seven of Barbra Streisand’s recordings and the iconic theme song for the hit television show, The Nanny. Her compositions have also been performed by such artists as Liza Minnelli, Michael Feinstein and Carole King, and The Cole Porter Estate officially recognizes her as the only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, having set her music to his posthumously discovered lyric, “I Gaze in Your Eyes.”

Therefore, it is a little surprising to find that her latest album, Finding Beauty – Originals, Volume 1, is her first recording of all-original material, an all-star affair uniting her with such esteemed guests as Kurt Elling, Tierney Sutton, Melissa Manchester and more. In this JAZZIZ Podcast conversation, we speak with the artist about what she has defined as her “most personal project” via an official press release, and what she described in our interview as fulfilling a longstanding ambition.

In this JAZZIZ Podcast conversation, we speak with the artist about what she has defined as her "most personal project" via an official press release, and what she described in our interview as fulfilling a longstanding ambition.

