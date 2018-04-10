Angélique Kidjo reimagines legendary Talking Heads album in new project

Vocalist Angélique Kidjo has announced her full-length cover album of Talking Heads’ classic 1980 LP, Remain in Light. The new album is currently scheduled for release on June 8 via Kravenworks Records.

The first single from the album is a fresh take on the opening track, “Born Under Punches.” You can listen to the track on the player below:

Kidjo has been playing Remain in Light on the road for the past year. For this record, she has recruited a slew of talented artists, such as Vampire Weekend lead vocalist and guitarist Ezra Koenig, Blood Orange, Fela Kuti drummer Tony Allen, and percussionist Magatte Sow. The album was produced co-produced by Kidjo and Jeff Bhasker. In addition to his role as the LP’s co-producer, Bhasker also shot the dusky video of “Born Under Punches.”

Rolling Stone reports that it will feature Kidjo’s “inimitable reedy, powerful vocals, as well as new vocals in African languages that respond to [David] Byrne’s lyrics.”

Kidjo will be bringing this project on the road later this year in addition to a few solo shows. For more information, go to http://www.kidjo.com/