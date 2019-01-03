Andy Milne – “Three-Way Mirror”

Andy Milne & Dapp Theory, “Three-Way Mirror,” from Seasons of Being (Sunnyside)

Pianist-composer Andy Milne marks 20 years of leading the genre-breaking group Dapp Theory with his Sunnyside Records debut, Seasons of Being. The album features Milne at his most Ellingtonian, masterfully orchestrating an original fusion between impressionistic group interplay and pure groove. Commissioned by Chamber Music America, Seasons of Being also includes a number of A-list guests.

The concept for the album grew out of Milne’s battle with prostate cancer and subsequent experience with homeopathic healing. In his quest to become cancer-free through homeopathy, the pianist was inspired to explore how homeopathic techniques could be applied to musical composition. With the help of homeopathic healer David Kramer, Milne identified the individual pathologies of his bandmates and wrote songs that would optimize the musician’s performance. “Three-Way Mirror” is indicative of Milne’s novel approach. An episodic piece, it features three players with the same pathological profile: saxophonist Michael Attïas, poet John Moon and cellist Christopher Hoffman. Together, they create a stirring narrative arc that builds gracefully and organically toward a bittersweet conclusion.