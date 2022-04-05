Andrew Boudreau, “Neon” (Fresh Sound New Talent)

Neon is an appropriate title for Canadian pianist Andrew Boudreau’s latest recording. The album is all about atmosphere, and Boudreau and his quartet evoke a variety of moods by way of careful programming, evocative interplay and overriding intelligence. Geography is among the collection’s themes, with assorted tracks inspired by locations important to Boudreau. But details

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!