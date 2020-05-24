Andre Canniere – Ghost Days (Whirlwind)

“Suicides,” the first track of Ghost Days, sports a percolating funk line for bass and electric piano, on top of which Andre Canniere places tightly tailored riffs for his trumpet and Tori Freestone’s tenor sax. But the riffs, and the barreling horn solos that follow, show up only after Brigitte Beraha begins singing the short…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.