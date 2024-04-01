An Aussie Goes Carioca

In 2017, Australian-born, L.A.-based pianist and vocalist Sarah McKenzie played the opening of a Blue Note jazz club in Rio de Janeiro, where she befriended guitarist Romero Lubambo and cellist Jacques Morelenbaum. A few years later, McKenzie teamed up with these Brazilian jazz stalwarts to remotely record the Antonio Carlos Jobim standard “Corcovado,” a video of which earned 1.8 million hits on Facebook. That got the ball rolling for McKenzie’s album Without You, featuring Morelenbaum and Lubambo, as well as flutist and saxophonist Bob Sheppard, drummer Peter Erskine and percussionist Rogerio Boccato. McKenzie spoke with JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci for a podcast, an edited transcript of which appears below. https://open.spotify.com/episode/5fG3qkDKAcBCu8djAKEOBw?si=e1e946d903794775I got interested in Oscar Peterson, and through Oscar Peterson, I discovered the bossa nova. I got Oscar’s album Motions and Emotions, and on it is a song called “Wave,” and I loved everything about it. I loved Oscar’s piano playing. I loved the orchestral arrangement, which was done by Claus Ogerman. And I thought, “Wow, I love this, and I love this feeling of the samba.” And I discovered that it was by Antonio Carlos Jobim, and I was very happy to see that Jobim wrote hundreds of great tunes. I love jazz, I love the swing, but samba is its own thing, and I loved that in the same way. And then, once I discovered Jobim, I discovered Elis Regina and Astrid Gilberto, so all these great Brazilian artists.I always just try to pick the best songs, and he’s got hundreds — it’s just ridiculous. Take a song like “Dindi.” That’s a beautiful, beautiful song. So yes, it is a tribute to Jobim. I love the man — he sings, he plays the piano and he writes beautiful tunes. When he was young, he looked like a movie star. He was a romantic, he loved Rio de Janeiro, his hometown; he loved the birds, he loved the mountains, he loved the sea, he loved life. And he wrote from his life, from his melancholy as well, not just the happy times. It wasn’t something overly complicated, although he did arrangements which are very beautifully written. He wrote beautiful songs about life and I really relate to that.The Brazilian style of singing is very clear-toned, very melodic, no vibrato. We fit together very well. I studied with Luciana Souza to try and get the accent on the Portuguese as good as I possibly can. I don’t speak Portuguese, but I deeply studied and I deeply tried to get all of the inflections right. There’s a sort of sound coming down the nose.I love that the Brazilians have so much fun in their lyrics sometimes. Sometimes they just sing nonsense syllables. So that’s exactly what I did with a song like “Quoi, Quoi, Quoi.” I wanted to play with the sounds like they do, like “bim bom, bim bim bom.” I just wanted to be silly and fun and light. It was nothing too serious, but the melody is very serious — I made sure that I crafted it correctly.Maybe people will pigeonhole me as being too tame, but I really wanted to pick beautiful songs that people knew, maybe do them in a fresh way. Take a song like “The Girl From Ipanema.” It has been terribly overdone, for sure, and perhaps there is an argument to say don’t touch that song ever again. But what can you bring to it that’s going to make it inspired? That’s the challenge, so I definitely wanted to take on that song. I wanted well-known songs that were really beautiful, maybe a few gems that were a little bit more obscure, like “Modinha,” which I sing in Portuguese. But I mainly wanted to make a beautiful album that had artistic integrity that everybody could enjoy. https://open.spotify.com/album/2inxTSjVztLDsnumbpY9Bv?si=uP4TivPmS0GGNPZM7TuK7A Featured photo by Kharen Hill.