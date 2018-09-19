Ambrose Akinmusire “Origami Harvest” Out on October 12

Trumpeter-composer Ambrose Akinmusire will release Origami Harvest, his fourth studio album, on October 12 via Blue Note Records. The album was a commission from curators Judd Greenstein of Manhattan's Ecstatic Music Festival and Kate Nordstrum of St. Paul's Liquid Music Series, and began when Greenstein challenged Akinmusire to think of the craziest idea he had. The idea, as the Oakland-native artist explains via a press release, was to "do a project about extremes and putting things that are seemingly opposite right next to each other." Listen to "a blooming bloodfruit in a hoodie," the opening track from Origami Harvest, via the player below:

Origami Harvest is a surprisingly fluid study in contrasts. "I was thinking a lot about the masculine and the feminine. High and low art. Free improvisation versus controlled calculation. American ghettos and American affluence," says Akinmusire. "Originally, I thought I put them all so close together that it would highlight the fact that there isn't as much space between these supposed extremes as we thought, but I don't know if that's actually the conclusion of it."



The album pits contemporary classical wielding against deconstructed hip-hop, with bursts of left-field jazz, funk, spoken word and soul. This was achieved with help from New York's Mivos Quartet and art-rap expatriate Kool A.D., plus drummer Marcus Gilmore and pianist sam Harris, among others.



Origami Harvest's spirit also evokes this era. Its songs actively respond to societal divides, the way our politics hold us emotionally hostage and the ever-growing list of black lives ended by structural racism. Each track is a world onto itself lithely traversing moods and modes. This is evident in the opening track, "a blooming bloodfruit in a hoodie," which is named in recognition of Trayvon Martin's terrible death yet contains the album's brightest tones and easiest grooves, plus Kool A.D.'s dropping lines like: "We are the universe learning to love itself, swirling in color and light."