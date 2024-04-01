Amanda Gardier, ‘Auteur’ (self-released) | Review

By Hrayr Attarian Saxophonist and composer Amanda Gardier’s enchanting 2018 debut album Empathy revealed her as an artist with a distinctive voice and vision. Since then, she has developed a mature, confident style as demonstrated on her third release, Auteur. Her most thematically unified album to date, it draws inspiration from the films of idiosyncratic director Wes Anderson. Gardier marks the (naturally) cinematic music with her individuality. On the tender and effervescent “The Incarcerated Artist and His Muse,” Gardier utilizes undulating, sinewy lines, endowing the charming melody with a mix of whimsy and passion. Her fluid duet with husband and guitarist Charlie Ballantine is deceptively facile and kaleidoscopic. The track also features bassist Jesse Wittman’s warm, lyrical solo, which enhances the overall romantic ambiance. In contrast, “Coping With the Very Troubled Child” opens with drummer Dave King’s angular polyrhythms. Ballantine’s blistering vamps and Gardier’s fiery refrains weave the main theme. Gardier improvises with a cool, crisp eloquence, and Ballantine punctuates Gardier’s wails with his mordant, rock-influenced chords. The collective performance increases in tempo and becomes delightfully riotous with hints of dissonance, concluding on a thrilling note. Gardier demonstrates her mastery as a bandleader on the ensemble piece “I Wonder If It Remembers Me.” She harnesses the group’s synergy and mixes interpretation and spontaneity into a dramatic musical tale. King’s propulsive beats drive the tune, which consists of a few haunting, dynamic motifs that energetically ebb and flow. Ballantine adds another layer of intrigue with a sprinkling of eerie sound effects. With Auteur, Gardier has created a work as singular as the films that inspired it. The recording is a high point of her discography — she comes across as a seasoned leader, accomplished composer and masterful saxophonist. The quality of her output so far portends a brilliant career ahead. https://open.spotify.com/album/2yFUdmskQmHmrUb7SGL7XF?si=y0eRgbyzSUW-HjQAnKPmnw