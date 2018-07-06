Allison Miller & Carmen Staaf – “MLW”

Allison Miller and Carmen Staaf, “MLW,” from Science Fair

Drummer Allison Miller and pianist Carmen Staaf, two of the most progressive melody makers on the current scene, unite around themes of experimentation and imagination on Science Fair, their new album from Sunnyside Records. The two musicians first met when the pianist sat in with Boom Tick Boom, Miller’s brainy avant-groove band, and they almost immediately found common ground in their commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

Their shared sensibilities and lockstep rapport are borne out in pointed detail on “MLW,” a mysterious and quietly eruptive tune that features the duo in close, dynamic concentration. With a soft yet resolute touch, Miller conjures a swarm of tom-toms an open snare that positively hums beneath Saaft’s thorny piano. At first blush, the tune draws parallels to Duke Ellington’s “Caravan” — it’s full of the same tropical mystique and haunting harmonicism — but by the time the song swells to its conclusion, the feel is something else entirely. The pulse has quickened, and Miller and Staaf exchange a new flash of brilliance with every bar.