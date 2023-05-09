Allegra Levy | The JAZZIZ Podcast #25

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

This week’s JAZZIZ Podcast is a conversation with jazz singer/songwriter Allegra Levy, known for her richly sweet yet swinging alto voice and for writing catchy, emotive songs grounded in tradition with a nod to the progressive. Her new album finds her bringing her distinctive brand of sweet, swinging elegance straight to the hearts of young and old alike with her first album for children and families. Songs for You and Me offers families a jewel-box collection of sparkling songs that fit right in with the music Levy loved while growing up. “This album was written for everyone,” she says via an official press release, “because the little kid in us still just wants to sing along.”

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Allegra Levy via the player below. Her new album, Songs for You and Me, is available now. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

