You've reached the solo break. To continue reading this article, you need to login or purchase a subscription.

“I keep migrating to larger cities,” says vibraphonist Yuhan Su. Born in a small town in Taiwan, Su, at the age of 18, moved to its cosmopolitan capital, Taipei, to study classical percussion. The city still wasn’t big enough for her, so in 2008 she settled into Boston, where she studied jazz vibraphone at Berklee…