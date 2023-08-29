Alfredo Rodríguez | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Born and raised in Havana, Cuba, pianist/composer Alfredo Rodríguez has risen to become one of the most globally acclaimed musicians on the scene today. His big break came at age 19, when he was invited to perform at a showcase at Switzerland’s revered Montreux Jazz Festival, which inspired his eventual daring move to the United States, supported by Quincy Jones, one of the greatest champions of his art.

Fast forward to the present day, we find Rodríguez continuing to pay homage to his roots, relentless in his quest to bridge the world of mainstream Latin music and the soulful rhythms of Latin jazz on his new album. Coral Way, released on Mack Avenue Records, is also a celebration of the vibrant mosaic of sounds of his new hometown of Miami, Florida. We find out more about it, as well as the passion, perseverance and pulsating rhythms that define Rodriguez in our latest episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Alfredo Rodríguez via the player below. His new album, Coral Way, is available now on Mack Avenue Records. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Gabriela Gabrielaa.

