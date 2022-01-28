Album of the Day: Alan Kwan, “Petrichor”

Petrichor is the new ethereal, lush and sophisticated album by Hong Kong-based guitarist/composer/producer Alan Kwan. Its title refers to the smell of rain and much like that scent, the full-length’s program of all-original material is characterized by a distinctive warmth and earthy quality. The music on Petrichor is performed by Kwan with a star-studded ensemble, including pianist Fabian Almazan, bassist Linda May Oh and drummer Jonathan Blake, plus special guest saxophonist Dayna Stephens. The album also received three nominations at the 31st Golden Melody Awards.

