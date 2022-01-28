Album of the Day: Alan Kwan, “Petrichor”

Petrichor is the new ethereal, lush and sophisticated album by Hong Kong-based guitarist/composer/producer Alan Kwan. Its title refers to the smell of rain and much like that scent, the full-length’s program of all-original material is characterized by a distinctive warmth and earthy quality. The music on Petrichor is performed by Kwan with a star-studded ensemble, including pianist Fabian Almazan, bassist Linda May Oh and drummer Jonathan Blake, plus special guest saxophonist Dayna Stephens. The album also received three nominations at the 31st Golden Melody Awards.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!