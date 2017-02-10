Menu
     
Matt Micucci News February 10, 2017

Al Jarreau retires from touring

Vocal jazz legend Al Jarreau has been forced into retirement after fifty years of touring due to exhaustion.

A statement on his official website reads that “with complete sorrow, Al Jarreau must retire from touring. He is thankful for his 50 years of traveling the world in ministry through music, and for everyone who shared this with him – his faithful audience, the dedicated musicians, and so many others who supported his effort.”

Any ticket holders have been asked to contact their venues.

ALJarreauyoung

Jarreau’s recent ill health had prevented extensive tours, though he still found time to perform his acclaimed vocal masterclass sessions around the world.

Jarreau has won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. Throughout his career, he has worked with many artists including George Benson, Miles Davis and Chick Corea. His biggest single was 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.”

#Al Jarreau

