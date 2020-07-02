Al Di Meola, ‘Across the Universe’ (earMUSIC)

Of all the guitarists influenced by The Beatles, Al Di Meola’s name doesn’t exactly leap to the forefront. Yet the fusion star, best known for his mid-’70s work with Return to Forever and a solo career that began in 1976, released a solid Fab Four tribute in 2013. All Your Life’s follow-up, Across the Universe,…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON