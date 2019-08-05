Airto Moreira with Return to Forever – “Return to Forever”

Chick Corea, “Return To Forever,” from Return to Forever (ECM)

Percussionist Airto Moreira, whose invigorating rhythms added depth and texture to a host of classic recordings through the 1960s to today, was born on this day (August 5) in Itaíopolis, Brazil, in 1941. He turns 78. His performance on the 1972 album Return To Forever, by the band of the same name, is a classic example of jazz-fusion drumming, full of globally influenced rhythms and a palpable musical charge.

The album’s title track is perhaps the most vivid example of the album’s overall aesthetic, which pairs the airy percussive feel of Brazilian music with the blazing intensity of jazz-rock. Haunting, energetic, beautiful — this song has a musical mood for everyone.