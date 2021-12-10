Adonis Rose and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra featuring Cyrille Aimée: ‘Petite Fleur’ (Storyville)

Teaming Adonis Rose’s New Orleans Jazz Orchestra with the French-born Cyrille Aimée seemed like a good excuse to emphasize the ties between New Orleans and France. At least that was the original concept. However, the results, while rewarding, come closer to the type of vocal albums of the 1960s that found the Count Basie Orchestra

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!