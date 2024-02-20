Adolfo Mendonça | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Our special guest today is Brazilian-born pianist, keyboardist and composer Adolfo Mendonça, as we dive deep into the musical tapestry of his first album, Brazilian Childhood, a collection of resounding originals and covers that embody an ambitious and visionary concept. He also shares insights into his collaborations with special guests and musicians from five continents, its unique blend of jazz, improvisation, electronic instruments and the rich influence of Brazilian music, American jazz and rock. Beyond the new album, we explore the mind of the artist himself and, since he currently serves as the Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Minnesota Morris, we tap into his thoughts on the role of music and jazz education in the year 2024.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Adolfo Mendonça via the player below. His new album, Brazilian Childhood, is available now.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

