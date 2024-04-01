Adam Schroeder & Mark Masters, ‘CT!’ (Capri) | Review

By Scott Yanow Clark Terry (1920-2015) was a brilliant musician, originally on trumpet before switching to flugelhorn. A humorous and lovable personality, he was an enthusiastic and creative improviser based in swing and bop. Terry had the happiest sound in jazz and was instantly recognizable within a note or two. Baritone saxophonist Adam Schroeder wanted to pay tribute to CT during his centennial in 2020, but the project was stalled until recently. Schroeder had Mark Masters write arrangements of 13 of Terry’s songs for a 12-piece band. Jazz fans may not think of Clark Terry as a composer, but he did come up with the occasional original throughout his career, which included spending much of the 1950s as a member of the Duke Ellington Orchestra. And the Ellington influence is felt throughout CT! While Terry’s presence is very much missed, Masters’ arrangements often bring back the flugelhornist’s joyful and witty musical personality. Most of the songs are fairly basic, with many being medium-tempo blues or having common chord changes. Terry did not write any standards and, of the songs on the set, only the medium-tempo ballad “Michelle” stands out as distinctive. However, CT’s spirit can be felt throughout. The ensembles are spirited, and 10 of the 12 musicians have opportunities to solo. Tenor and soprano saxophonist Bob Sheppard, trombonist Francisco Torres and drummer Peter Erskine are among the most notable names, but all the players are world class and closely attuned to the swinging style. Despite his absence, fans of Clark Terry will enjoy this set.