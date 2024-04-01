Adam Schroeder & Mark Masters, ‘CT!’ (Capri) | Review


By Scott Yanow Clark Terry (1920-2015) was a brilliant musician, originally on trumpet before switching to flugelhorn. A humorous and lovable personality, he was an enthusiastic and creative improviser based in swing and bop. Terry had the happiest sound in jazz and was instantly recognizable within a note or two. Baritone saxophonist Adam Schroeder wanted

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

As part of our celebration of Women’s History Month, we’re offering an exclusive all-women CD featuring some of the greatest jazz artists in the world, including Carla Bley, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jane Bunnett, Brenda Russell, Michele Rosewoman, Leni Stern, Gabriela Anders and Keely Smith.




Click here

to claim yours for free by gifting a friend a subscription.