Adam Larson, “Perpetuity,” from Tale of Two Cities

Tenor saxophonist Adam Larson’s fourth CD, Tale of Two Cities, is a cohesive set of straightahead quartet jazz. The well-crafted compositions, burnished tone and startling command of the instrument mark this 27-year-old Bronx resident and native Midwesterner as a world-class talent. “Perpetuity” is a steamrolling track built around an insistent pulse and an arsenal of bold saxophone riffs. Sometime’s Larson’s motifs will wrap themselves around close chromatic intervals; others leap clear across octaves. But there are moments in the song’s tightly thatched intensity when the rhythm breaks open and the band can really stretch out and breathe. It’s those opposing forces — rest and motion — that make this song an engaging listen from start to finish.

