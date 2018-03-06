Menu
     
Ken Wiley

Matt Micucci News March 6, 2018

Actor Martin Freeman curates Acid Jazz compilation

British actor Martin Freeman – best known for his roles in The Hobbit, Sherlock, and The Office U.K. – has curated a new jazz compilation alongside Eddie Piller, founder of Acid Jazz Records. The compilation is titled Martin Freeman and Eddie Piller present Jazz on the Corner. It will be available on double CD and vinyl deluxe gatefold packaging on March 23.

The album includes music from such artists as Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, Jimmy Smith, Kamasi Washington, David Axelrod, the Brand New Heavies, and Marlena Shaw. A statement on the label’s official website reads that “From the rolling hard bop of Lee Morgan and Art Blakey, via screaming soul organ, jazz funk original acid jazz onwards to the post modern spiritual jazz of Kasami Washington, this is an incredible journey.”

Martin Freeman and Eddie Piller present Jazz On the Corner will launch the Acid Jazz Records’ 30th Anniversary celebrations. The label was founded in 1987, in East London, United Kingdom, where it is currently based. For more information, go to http://www.acidjazz.co.uk/

Ken Wiley

