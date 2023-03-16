About the cover…

The last time Rickie Lee Jones appeared on a cover of JAZZIZ was 1990. For that cover, JAZZIZ did the photo session in Los Angeles with Rickie and, true to form, when photographer Jeff Sedlik began instructing her to don certain poses, Ms Jones replied: “Don’t ask me to do anything. You do your thing and I’ll do my thing. If you get what you need while I’m doing my thing, that’ll be just fine.” That being said, we thought you might want to see that cover. It turned out just fine. – Michael Faigen

Join Our Newsletter Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox. Email Subscribe