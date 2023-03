The last time Rickie Lee Jones appeared on the cover of JAZZIZ was 1990. For that cover, JAZZIZ hosted the photo session in L.A. When photographer Jeff Sedlik began instructing Rickie to adopt certain poses, true to form, Ms. Jones replied, "Don't ask me to do anything. You do your thing and I'll do my thing, and if you get what you need while I'm doing my thing, that'll be just fine.” We thought you might want to see that cover. It turned out "just fine". - Michael Fagien