Abdullah Ibrahim: ‘Solotude’ (Gearbox)

There’s nothing quite like an Abdullah Ibrahim solo piano concert, especially in the golden late-life era of the now 87-year-old master. In concert, as evidenced on this glorious new solo album, the South African-born pianist seems to traipse and gently dance through his decades-deep repertoire of songs, without excess fanfare or hubris, falling into a

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!