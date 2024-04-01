Abdullah Ibrahim, ‘3’ (Gearbox) | Review


By Lissette Corsa 3, the new double album by revered South African pianist and composer Abdullah Ibrahim, is a live recording of his sold-out show last summer at London’s Barbican Centre, preceded by six original tracks — a mix of old and new — recorded minus an audience. In both settings, the 89-year-old pianist leads

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

As part of our celebration of Women’s History Month, we’re offering an exclusive all-women CD featuring some of the greatest jazz artists in the world, including Carla Bley, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jane Bunnett, Brenda Russell, Michele Rosewoman, Leni Stern, Gabriela Anders and Keely Smith.




Click here

to claim yours for free by gifting a friend a subscription.