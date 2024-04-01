Abdullah Ibrahim, ‘3’ (Gearbox) | Review

By Lissette Corsa 3, the new double album by revered South African pianist and composer Abdullah Ibrahim, is a live recording of his sold-out show last summer at London’s Barbican Centre, preceded by six original tracks — a mix of old and new — recorded minus an audience. In both settings, the 89-year-old pianist leads his Ekaya trio with meditative stoicism. Following the less-is-more approach for which he’s known, Ibrahim leaves ample room for the mesmerizing artistry of trio mates Cleave Guyton on flute, piccolo, and saxophone, and Noah Jackson on bass and cello. But even when Ibrahim’s playing a supportive role, his use of space reveals the grandeur of a quiet lyricism waiting for the right moment to interject and then quickly withdraw. Ibrahim employs a rich palette, from homegrown marabi jazz to traditional Xhosa music and the American jazz of his turbulent youth — synonymous in South Africa with a stance against apartheid. On 3, echoes of these elements meld with the music of the township, as well as the hymns and gospel music that shaped Ibrahim growing up in Cape Town’s AME church. The deep spirituality and ease with which he straddles secular and religious music reverberates across both discs. Disc 1 is mostly contemplative, with iconic tracks like the pulsating “Tsakwe,” and the melancholic “Maraba” punctuated by Ibrahim’s stark, haunting phrases and the sophisticated interplay between bass, cello and reeds. Duke Ellington’s “In a Sentimental Mood” and John Coltrane’s “Giant Steps” open Disc 2, later followed by Ibrahim’s captivating, bluesy “Water From an Ancient Well.” Here the pianist’s smattering of tenuously billowing chords is the foundation from which Guyton takes flight on flute in an evocative performance augmented by Jackson’s bountiful bass. The absence of any kind of percussion makes for an even more ethereal album that seems to expand and contract in a continuous ebb and flow; nowhere is this more evident than on “The Wedding,” featuring mournful cello by Jackson. Thelonious Monk’s “Skippy” features a dynamic, swirling solo performance by Guyton on piccolo, while Ibrahim’s evocative piano on “Blue Bolero” and “Mindif” reveals the many nuanced shades of Ibrahim beneath the surface. https://open.spotify.com/album/7zQJ12lE2XhxLyoTqSYS6v?si=Y_sNA_IDTFmP2177ijUNWw