Aaron Myers | The JAZZIZ Podcast #12

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Our first interview for our JAZZIZ Podcast series of 2023 is with Aaron Myers, who is fast becoming one of the names to know in jazz. Based in Washington DC, Myers is known for his piano mastery and one-of-a-kind vocal range. His talents are showcased on The Pride Album, which he released in 2021, which features original compositions and arrangements of classics, and offers a fusion of his artistry and activism. The Pride Album is one of the topics covered in this conversation, as well as his musical beginnings, the message he aims to communicate with his music and some of his stories from the road. A great way to kick off the 2023 season of The JAZZIZ Podcast!

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Aaron Myers via the player below. The Pride Album is available now and you can listen to it HERE. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

