Aaron Diehl | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Our latest JAZZIZ Podcast is a conversation with pianist/composer Aaron Diehl. Join us as we embark on a captivating journey through his musical evolution, exploring how he masterfully weaves together an array of sounds, styles and genres to craft a unique sonic tapestry that captivates audiences worldwide. We will also be discussing his latest album, Zodiac Suite, his fourth full-length for Mack Avenue Records. This is the first fully realised interpretation of a landmark work by the visionary and groundbreaking Mary Lou Williams, originally published in 1945. It also marks a stellar collaboration between Diehl and the renowned orchestral collective, The Knights, as well as some very special guests.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Aaron Diehl via the player below. His new album, Zodiac Suite, is available now via Mack Avenue Records. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Evelyn Freja.

