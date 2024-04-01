A Very Personal Songbook

By Lissette Corsa Eliane Elias was just 10-years-old when her piano teacher taught her the legendary Brazilian singer-songwriter Dorival Caymmi’s lilting samba “Marina.” It’s featured on Elias’ most recent album, Quietude (Candid), along with 10 other tunes carefully culled from the Brazilian songbook, encompassing the 1940s through the 1970s. “I had bought this little spiral notebook, and he would write songs for me to play,” recounts the 63-year-old Elias from São Paulo via WhatsApp. “The second song he gave me was ‘Marina’ and I loved it; the harmonies touched me. I loved the lyrics — they are really from that time.” In a departure from her previous piano-centric, Grammy- and Latin Grammy-winning Mirror Mirror, an album of piano duets with masters Chucho Valdés and Chick Corea, Quietude exalts the understated beauty of bossa nova voice and guitar; Elias’ sublime piano is scaled back in support of her smoldering, laid-back vocals. (Like its predecessor, Quietude was also nominated for a Grammy and Latin Grammy.) Recording in three different studios in São Paulo, the New York City-based pianist selected songs in which she is intimately versed, and tapped premier Brazilian guitarists Marcus Teixeira and Lula Galvão to join her, as well as drummer Celso de Almeida and bassist/co-producer Marc Johnson. A previously unreleased recording of the Haroldo Barbosa/Geraldo Jacques-penned bossa nova “Tim-Tim Por Tim-Tim,” featuring Elias’ close friend and frequent collaborator, the late virtuoso Oscar Castro-Neves, adds another voice on guitar. “It’s almost like a lost art these days, so it’s wonderful to once again have Oscar on this recording and to hear such beautiful playing,” she says. Songs such as Carlos Lyra’s “Você E Eu” and “Saveiros,” sung in a duet with the 79-year-old Dori Caymmi (Dorival Caymmi’s son), reimagine the sound of a simpler time. The performances brim with the romance and nostalgia of a sun-kissed summer afternoon in Ipanema, as Elias recreates the carefree joie de vivre and innocence of bossa nova’s heyday in the Rio of the mid-1950s and early ’60s. “The whole way bossa nova started in Rio de Janeiro, when people got together in their apartments, they would have the guitarists and someone playing a little percussion — it could be on a phonebook, a matchbox — and someone singing softly, unamplified,” she says. “They were creating inspiring songs. So that kind of setting, the songs that emerged during that time, I feel that Quietude brings some of that feeling, that peaceful, almost meditative state.” Elias also pays homage to the northeastern state of Bahia, highlighting the works of singer- songwriters Caymmi and João Gilberto, who were born there, in songs such as “Bahia Com H.” “The way [Gilberto] sang rhythmically, over the bar line,” Elias enthuses about the bossa nova pioneer, “and he had that beautiful bossa nova groove. He was an incredible influence when it came to vocals and guitar.” Antonio Carlos Jobim’s “Só Tinha Que Ser Com Você” (with lyrics by Aloysio de Oliveira) and “Brigas Nunca Mais” (with lyrics by Vinicius de Moraes) are songs closely linked to Elias’ life as a musician — from learning the music as a child prodigy growing up in Brazil to playing those very tunes during the early days of her career to actually performing with Jobim and De Moraes. “All the songs are very, very beautiful,” Elias says. “I relate to the lyrics, the harmony and whatever stories they tell. But one of the things that most of them have in common is that they are songs that made an impression on me as a musician.” The timeless quality of the music is a gift that keeps giving. “To date I have toured 77 countries,” Elias says. “So it gives you some perspective, and this music is loved everywhere we go. People respond to it and are touched by it.” https://open.spotify.com/album/0SzEjiRsCBU2SWT0C6ydUs?si=dUheLJyWSUmek_tU1OJ-hw Featured photo courtesy of artist management.