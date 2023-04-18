A Tribute to Uncle Miles (Davis)

Photography by: Sam Erickson

It’s one thing that Vince Wilburn, Jr. is the nephew of late jazz icon Miles Davis but he’s also quite an accomplished drummer, producer, and radio host (and yes, he’s toured and recorded with Miles). Vince is here to talk about his Uncle Miles, share a few stories and fill us in on the making of his latest project.

Miles Davis Electric Band talks you through the making of “That You Not Dare To Forget”