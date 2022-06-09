Firefly “A Moment in Time” (Posi-Tone)

Among the brightest young voices on saxophone today, Alexa Tarantino positively shimmers on her latest Posi-Tone release, Firefly. The centerpiece of this record is a multi-movement suite titled “A Moment in Time,” described as a semi-autobiographical journey in the mind of an artist during the challenging times of quarantine. The suite opens with the dazzling and joyful original “Daybreak,“ a sonic invitation to “seize the day” and a fine showcase for Tarantino’s compositional prowess. This confident ode to the promise of a brand-new day finds the saxophonist backed by an excellent quartet, and Behn Gillece particularly radiates on vibraphone, lending “Daybreak“ a stimulating accented backdrop of hopefulness and joy.