A Legend Before His Time: Newly discovered Hasaan Ibn Ali recordings illuminate his genius

It seems premature, if not downright presumptuous, to add the sobriquet “legendary” to an artist’s name on his debut album — especially when the artist in question is an unknown pianist from Philadelphia sharing the marquee with a bona fide legend such as Max Roach. But the legend of Hasaan Ibn Ali, whose debut (and,

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!