Pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis, patriarch of the Marsalis jazz family that includes sons Branford, Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason, died of complications related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to his son Branford. He was 85. In his memory, we present a performance with his musical family from the 2003 album The Marsalis Family: A Jazz Celebration. The tune is “Twelve’s It,” one of Ellis’ most identifiable compositions. Stay tuned for more coverage on JAZZIZ.com