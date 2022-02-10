A Hug for Your Ears: Azar Lawrence offers a soulful musical balm for a pandemic-weary world

Azar Lawrence doesn’t recall specifically when and where this incident occurred, but the memory’s stuck with him all these years later. Sometime during the five whirlwind years in the ’70s, when he recorded and toured extensively as McCoy Tyner’s saxophonist, the two were hanging out after a show somewhere in Europe. A fan approached the

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!