A Combo Plate of Soul Jazz: Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis and Shirley Scott


Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis and Shirley Scott share a sizzling synergy on Cookbook classics. Culinary metaphors heap high on the plate when it comes to Hammond B3 organ. Think of Jimmy Smith’s Blue Note release Home Cookin’, with its cover photo displaying the Hammond wizard at the window of Kate’s Soul Food in Harlem, or “Brother”

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz