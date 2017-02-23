51st Montreux Jazz Festival poster unveiled

The 51st Montreux Jazz Festival will take place in Montreux, Switzerland from June 30 to July 15. The poster for this upcoming edition has been unveiled. Created by French illustrator Malika Favre, it features a twofold reading. Six instruments emerge in the negative spaces outlined by the curves of the wavy dancers.

“I have always loved hiding things in my drawings,” explains Favre in an official statement on the festival website. “With the dancers, I went with that slightly crazy energy that was going every which way! But I also wanted to bring a more traditional jazz touch with the instruments.”

Since its first edition, which took place in 1967, the Montreux Jazz Festival has entrusted the creation of its official poster to Swiss and international artists, such as Andy Warhol, Jean Tinguely and David Bowie. The poster for last year’s landmark 50th edition of the festival was created by Giovanni Riva. To check out all the previous posters of the Montreux Jazz Festival, CLICK HERE.