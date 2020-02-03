5 Reasons To Check Out the 2020 St. Lucia Jazz Fest

The island of Saint Lucia is one of the best-kept secrets in the Caribbean and building on the success of the 2019 Jazz Festival, organizers have planned another spectacular Collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center which will take place May 7-9, 2020. This year’s Jazz Festival will feature performances by world-renowned and local artists in intimate venues and public settings along the length and breadth of Saint Lucia’s breathtaking landscape.

With some of the top names in modern jazz performing in venues throughout Saint Lucia including The Ramp on Rodney Bay and Gros Islet Park, the 2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival is already shaping up to be one of the premier jazz events of the year.

Jazz aficionados from the United States, Caribbean, and Canada are already booking their tickets, but others may still need convincing. See below for the 5 Reasons to Check Out the St. Lucia Jazz Fest and learn why the festival has become an overnight success that is going to attract an even larger crowd in 2020.

The lineup was curated by Jazz at Lincoln Center

The diverse lineup showcases artists spanning the Caribbean, the U.K. and the U.S. including:

Grammy-award winning artist Chick Corea ’s Vigilette with Carlitos DelPuerto , Marcus Gilmore and special guest will open the 2020 Festival

’s with , and special guest will open the 2020 Festival Roy Hargrove Celebrationwith Willie Jones III featuring Renée Neufville and special guests

Alphonso Horne and The Gotham Kings

Ruben Fox’s London Brassfeaturing Theon Cross and Mark Kavuma

Maher Beauroy presents WASHA!

More performances, details about ticket sales and event information to be announced.

In addition, the 2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival will host “Artists in Education” initiatives, including masterclasses, professional development and live performance collaborations with Saint Lucia School of Music students and local jazz artists.

Saint Lucia is one of the World’s Least Spoiled Island Destinations

Saint Lucia, one of the Windward Islands of the West Indies’ Lesser Antilles, has been holding an annual jazz festival for the past 27 years. Its longevity owes a lot to its landscape. The island is known for its miles of pristine beachfront, sapphire-blue waters, luxury resorts, fine dining and breathtaking Pitons mountains, which were recently named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its coastline is home to volcanic beaches, reef-diving sites, luxury resorts and fishing villages. Trails in the interior rainforest lead to waterfalls like the 15m-high Toraille, which pours over a cliff into a garden.

The capital, Castries, is a popular cruise destination with regular visits from Holland America, Celebrity, Princess, and Royal Caribbean; ships anchor in Castries, either at Pointe Seraphine, a duty-free shopping complex on the harbor’s north side, or at La Place Carenage, a smaller duty-free shopping complex near the markets on the harbor’s south side.

Premium hotels with some of the best beaches in the Caribbean

Saint Lucia’s resorts and hotels are world-renowned for their lush ambiance and exceptional service. From candy-colored plantation cottages and high-end hotels with three-walled bedrooms to authentic local guest houses, Saint Lucia offers a full range of accommodations to suit any taste, desire or budget.

Luxury resorts are aplenty on this tiny island in the Eastern Caribbean including the Anse Chastanet situated in Soufriere and created by a true nature enthusiast, Nick Troubetzkoy. Surrounded by crystal clear bays and mountainous peaks, this resort gives guests a reason to escape.

Another option for those looking to experience the best Saint Lucia has to offer is the Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia; the perfect place to open yourself up to an elegant adults-only vacation experience. Savor gourmet cuisine, artfully prepared cocktails and enjoy the impossibly blue ocean, doing as much or as little as you’d like.

Savor the unique flavors of the Caribbean

Experience some of the best cuisine the Caribbean has to offer with its five-star restaurants and delicious street food that you will not find anywhere else in the region. Seafood is the centerpiece of Saint Lucia’s culinary offerings, and every restaurant specializes in it; the island’s national dish, Green Fig and Salt Fish (salted cod), is the pride of this tiny nation that has to import almost everything else. Whether your culinary tastes lean toward superbly finished steaks or plentiful seafood, Saint Lucians will not let you leave hungry.

Take the Caribbean home with you

Most shops located in the Castries accept U.S. currency and there are numerous shops selling a large variety of goods, often at duty free prices. With more than 20 in the main complex located near the cruise ship port, Port Seraphine, is the largest shopping opportunity on the island.

On Saturdays, check out the Saturday Market, which has been around for over 100 years, and is still one of the best places to purchase souvenirs. Vendors set up booths filled with local produce, spices, and the days catch, as well as booths filled with souvenirs.

For more information on the St. Lucia Jazz Festival Produced in Collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center, visit Stlucia.org or the Jazz at Lincoln Center website.