25th Istanbul Jazz Festival preview, June 25-July 27

The 25th Istanbul Jazz Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts, will take place in 27 venues around the Turkish capital city on June 26-July 27. The line-up for the month-long festivities features more than 250 artists, including a mix of veterans and new discoveries of jazz, well-known ensembles and new exponents of contemporary music.

Headliners this year include: Melody Gradot, with her category-defying music and expressive vocals; Caro Emerald, bringing the golden age of jazz and swing closer to popular genres with her high-energy and voice; piano virtuoso Robert Glasper’s new jazz super-band R+R=NOW, playing tracks from their recently released debut album Collagically Speaking; and Avishai Cohen, with his tunes blending modern jazz with Middle Eastern, Eastern European and Afro-American influences.

Following the success of the first edition in 2017, the Istanbul Jazz Festival will once again organize “Vitrin: Showcase for Contemporary Music from Turkey.” The showcase supports successful and talented musicians from the local Turkish scene in their global outreach and makes up the bulk of the festival’s first part of the program, taking place on June 27-30.

Görgün Taner, General Director of the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts, says via a press release: “Today, if Istanbul is on the map of the world’s leading artists, Istanbul Jazz Festival has a great contribution on this. The festival celebrates its 25th year. It is not easy to capture and maintain success for such a long time and with a rising graphic on top of it.”

For more information on the 25th Istanbul Jazz Festival, go to http://caz.iksv.org/en