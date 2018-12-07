2019 GRAMMY Awards: The Jazz Nominees

Nominees for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards were announced this Friday, and in the jazz category, established heavyweights and ascendant newcomers were represented in strong numbers. Below is a complete list of the nominees.

The official Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10. Tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. to watch the event live.

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

SOME OF THAT SUNSHINE

Regina Carter, soloist

Track from: Some Of That Sunshine (Karrin Allyson)

DON’T FENCE ME IN

John Daversa, soloist

Track from: American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)

WE SEE

Fred Hersch, soloists

DE-DAH

Brad Mehldau, soloist

Track from: Seymour Reads The Constitution! (Brad Mehldau Trio)

CADENAS

Miguel Zenón, soloist

Track from: Yo Soy La Tradición (Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

MY MOOD IS YOU

Freddy Cole

THE QUESTIONS

Kurt Elling

THE SUBJECT TONIGHT IS LOVE

Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

IF YOU REALLY WANT

Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

THE WINDOW

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

DIAMOND CUT

Tia Fuller

LIVE IN EUROPE

Fred Hersch Trio

SEYMOUR READS THE CONSTITUTION!

Brad Mehldau Trio

STILL DREAMING

Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

EMANON

The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

ALL ABOUT THAT BASIE

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

AMERICAN DREAMERS: VOICES OF HOPE, MUSIC OF FREEDOM

John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

PRESENCE

Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

ALL CAN WORK

John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

BAREFOOT DANCES AND OTHER VISIONS

Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

HEART OF BRAZIL

Eddie Daniels

BACK TO THE SUNSET

Dafnis Prieto Big Band

WEST SIDE STORY REIMAGINED

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

CINQUE

Elio Villafranca

YO SOY LA TRADICIÓN

Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet