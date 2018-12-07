2019 GRAMMY Awards: The Jazz Nominees

Nominees for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards were announced this Friday, and in the jazz category, established heavyweights and ascendant newcomers were represented in strong numbers. Below is a complete list of the nominees.
The official Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10. Tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. to watch the event live.
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
SOME OF THAT SUNSHINE
Regina Carter, soloist
Track from: Some Of That Sunshine (Karrin Allyson)
DON’T FENCE ME IN
John Daversa, soloist
Track from: American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)
WE SEE
Fred Hersch, soloists
DE-DAH
Brad Mehldau, soloist
Track from: Seymour Reads The Constitution! (Brad Mehldau Trio)
CADENAS
Miguel Zenón, soloist
Track from: Yo Soy La Tradición (Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
MY MOOD IS YOU
Freddy Cole
THE QUESTIONS
Kurt Elling
THE SUBJECT TONIGHT IS LOVE
Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
IF YOU REALLY WANT
Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
THE WINDOW
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
DIAMOND CUT
Tia Fuller
LIVE IN EUROPE
Fred Hersch Trio
SEYMOUR READS THE CONSTITUTION!
Brad Mehldau Trio
STILL DREAMING
Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
EMANON
The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
ALL ABOUT THAT BASIE
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
AMERICAN DREAMERS: VOICES OF HOPE, MUSIC OF FREEDOM
John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
PRESENCE
Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
ALL CAN WORK
John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
BAREFOOT DANCES AND OTHER VISIONS
Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
HEART OF BRAZIL
Eddie Daniels
BACK TO THE SUNSET
Dafnis Prieto Big Band
WEST SIDE STORY REIMAGINED
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
CINQUE
Elio Villafranca
YO SOY LA TRADICIÓN
Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet