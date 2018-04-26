2018 International Jazz Day Global Concert lineup

Jazz will be celebrated worldwide as a universal language of peace on International Jazz Day, April 30. The day will be celebrated on over 190 countries and will culminate in a Global Concert that will take place in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The concert will see a roster of international jazz artists take to the stage at the city’s historic Mariinsky Theater, and will be streamed online.

UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock will serve as the concert’s artistic co-director along with Russian saxophonist Igor Butman, while pianist John Beasley will serve as the evening’s musical director. The line-up will include such artists as Terri Lyne Carrington, Oleg Akkurator, Joey DeFrancesco, James Morrison, Kurt Elling, Robert Glasper, Dianne Reeves, Makoto Ozone, Danilo Pérez, Luciana Souza, the Moscow Jazz Orchestra, and many more.

International Jazz Day was declared an International Day by UNESCO in 2011 “to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe.” It is celebrated annually on April 30.

The 2018 Global Concert will be webcast on JazzDay.com and Facebook on Monday, April 30 at 16:00 New York, 21:00 London, 22:00 Paris, 23:00 St. Petersburg, and 05:00 Tokyo (May 1).