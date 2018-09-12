2018 Holiday Playlist: A Classic Jazz Christmas

Thanks for supporting JAZZIZ Magazine! Here’s your instant access to our exclusive JAZZIZ Holiday Album. Now, this isn’t your average holiday playlist. No musical lumps of coal here. Only jazz instrumental covers of classic holiday albums, given special treatment by legends of the genre like Dave Brubeck, John Coltrane, Chet Baker, Charlie Parker and more. There’s no better way to bring holiday cheer to your ears.
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Oscar Peterson
- Jingle Bells
Jimmy Smith
- The Christmas Song
Dexter Gordon
- The Little Drummer Boy
Kenny Burrell
- Here Comes Santa Claus
The Ramsey Lewis Trio
- Christmas Waltz
Stanley Turrentine & Cedar Walton
- Nutcracker Suite: Sugar Rum Cherry
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
- Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Bill Evans
- Greensleeves – Take 4
John Coltrane
- O Tannenbaum
Dave Brubeck
- Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring
The Classical Jazz Quartet
- Winter Wonderland – Live
Chet Baker Quartet
- Good “Swing” Wenceslas
Count Basie Orchestra
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Joe Pass
- Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep)
Sonny Rollins
- Deck the Halls
Teo Macero & His Orchestra
- Christmastime Is Here
Vince Guaraldi Trio
- Swingle Jingle
Lionel Hampton
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Don Patterson
- White Christmas
Charlie Parker