2018 GRAMMYS: Lifetime Achievement Award winners announced

The Recording Academy has confirmed the list of artists that will be given special recognition at the upcoming 60th GRAMMY Awards ceremony, which will take place on January 28.

Pioneering New Orleans jazz outfit The Meters will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. The band, formed by drummer Joseph ‘Zigaboo’ Modeliste, frontman Art Neville, percussionist and vocalist Cyril Neville, guitarist Nocentelli, and bassist George Porter Jr., is considered among the originators of funk music along with other artists like James Brown.

Songwriter and bandleader Louis Jordan, known as “The King of the Jukebox,” will be posthumously honored. Jordan was one of the most successful African-American musicians of the 20th century. He was especially popular from the late 1930’s to the early 1950’s and many of his recordings are in the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, including “Ain’t Nobody But Us Chickens” and “Let the Good Times Roll.”

Recording superstar Tina Turner will also receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. The multiple times GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist earned her first GRAMMY in 1971 with Ike Turner for their rendition of “Proud Mary,” which took home Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Group.

Other honorees include rock band Queen; songwriter, musician, and actor Neil Diamond; singer, songwriter, and musician Emmylou Harris; drummer Hal Blaine; and film composer John Williams.

The 60th GRAMMY Awards will take place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28, 2018. For the full list of nominations, go to https://www.grammy.com/grammys/news/60th-grammy-awards-full-nominees-list To read more about the 60th GRAMMY Awards on JAZZIZ.com, CLICK HERE.