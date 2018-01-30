2018 GRAMMYS – Jazz and blues winners

The 60th GRAMMY Awards took place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28. Here are the jazz- and blues-related winners:

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Dreams and Daggers

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Billy Childs – Rebirth

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

Christian McBride Big Band – Bringin’ It

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

Pablo Ziegler Trio – Jazz Tango

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

John McLaughlin, soloist “Miles Beyond” (from the album Live @ Robbie Scott’s by John McLaughlin & the 4th Dimension)

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Jeff Lorber Fusion – Prototype

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM

Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

“Three Revolutions” – composed by Arturo O’Farrill

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

“Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra” – arranged by John Williams

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS OR VOCAL

“Putin” – arranged by Randy Newman

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Various Artists – Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 (produced by Dae Bennett)

JAZZIZ wishes to congratulate all of the victors and nominees.