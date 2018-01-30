2018 GRAMMYS – Jazz and blues winners
The 60th GRAMMY Awards took place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28. Here are the jazz- and blues-related winners:
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Dreams and Daggers
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Billy Childs – Rebirth
BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM
Christian McBride Big Band – Bringin’ It
BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
Pablo Ziegler Trio – Jazz Tango
BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO
John McLaughlin, soloist “Miles Beyond” (from the album Live @ Robbie Scott’s by John McLaughlin & the 4th Dimension)
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Jeff Lorber Fusion – Prototype
BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM
Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration
BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
“Three Revolutions” – composed by Arturo O’Farrill
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA
“Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra” – arranged by John Williams
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS OR VOCAL
“Putin” – arranged by Randy Newman
BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome
BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Various Artists – Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 (produced by Dae Bennett)
JAZZIZ wishes to congratulate all of the victors and nominees.