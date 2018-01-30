Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

December 2017 Cover
September 2017 Issue

Matt Micucci News January 30, 2018

2018 GRAMMYS – Jazz and blues winners

2018 GRAMMYS - Jazz and blues winners

The 60th GRAMMY Awards took place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28. Here are the jazz- and blues-related winners:

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Dreams and Daggers

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Billy Childs – Rebirth

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM
Christian McBride Big Band – Bringin’ It

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
Pablo Ziegler Trio – Jazz Tango

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO
John McLaughlin, soloist “Miles Beyond” (from the album Live @ Robbie Scott’s by John McLaughlin & the 4th Dimension)

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Jeff Lorber Fusion – Prototype

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM
Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
“Three Revolutions” – composed by Arturo O’Farrill

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA
“Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra” – arranged by John Williams

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS OR VOCAL
“Putin” – arranged by Randy Newman

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Various Artists – Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 (produced by Dae Bennett)

JAZZIZ wishes to congratulate all of the victors and nominees.

#arturo o'farrill #Billy Childs #Cecile McLorin Salvant #Christian McBride Big Band #Dae Bennett #Grammy #Grammy Awards #Jeff Lorber Fusion #John McLaughlin #John Williams #Ladysmith Black Mambazo #Pablo Ziegler Trio #Randy Newman #Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ #The Rolling Stones #tony bennett

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Loading...

Urbanity Debut Single "Don't Look Back"

Save

Current Spotlights

2018 GRAMMYS: Best Jazz Vocal Album nominees
2018 GRAMMY nominations: jazz and blues categories
Fred Hersch
A short history of ... "St. Louis Blues" (W.C. Handy, 1914)
New Bill Frisell documentary to screen at DOC NYC, November 15

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

New Releases Record Bin

REVIEW: Günter “Baby” Sommer - Le Piccole Cose: Live at Theater Gütersloh
REVIEW: Regina Carter - Ella: Accentuate the Positive
REVIEW: Ignacio Berroa Trio - Straight Ahead From Havana
REVIEW: The Angelica Sanchez Trio - Float the Edge
REVIEW: Gerald Clayton - Tributary Tales
REVIEW: Duende Libre - Duende Libre

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×