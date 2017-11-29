2018 GRAMMY nominations: jazz and blues categories

The 2018 GRAMMY nominations have been announced. The Recording Academy has announced that the 60th GRAMMY Awards will take place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Here are the nominations in jazz, blues, and other related categories:

Best Jazz Vocal Album: The Journey, The Baylor Project; A Social Call, Jazzmeia Horn; Bas Ass and Blind, Raul Midón; Dreams and Daggers, Cécile McLorin Salvant.

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Uptown, Downtown, Bill Charlap Trio; Rebirth, Billy Childs; Project Freedom, Joey DeFrancesco & The People; Open Book, Fred Hersch; The Dreamer is the Dream, Chris Potter.

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: MONK’estra Vol. 2, John Beasley; Jigsaw, Alan Ferber Big Band; Bringin’ It, Christian McBride Big Band; Homecoming, Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne; Whisper On the Wind, Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge.

Best Latin Jazz Album: Hybrido – From Rio to Wayne Shorter, Antonio Adolfo; Oddara, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque; Outra Coisa – The Music of Moacir Santos, Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves; Típico, Miguel Zenón; Jazz Tango, Pablo Ziegler Trio.

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: “Cant Remember Why,” Sara Caswell (violin), from Whisper On the Wind (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge); “Dance of Shiva,” Billy Childs (piano), from Rebirth; “Whisper Not,” by Fred Hersch (piano), from Open Book; “Miles Beyond,” by John McLaughlin (guitar), from Live @ Ronnie Scott’s (John McLaughlin & the 4th Dimension); “Ilimba,” Chris Potter (saxophone), from The Dreamer is the Dream.

Best Traditional Blues Album: Migration blues, Eric Bibb; Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio; Roll and Tumble, R.L. Boyce; Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train, Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi; Blue & Loathsome, The Rolling Stones.

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Rober Cray & Hi Rhythm; Recorded Live in Lafayette, Sonny Landreth; TajMo, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’; Got Soul, Robert Randolph & the Family Band; Live from the Fox Oakland, Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version), Michael Bublé; Triplicate, Bob Dylan; In Full Swing, Seth McFarlane; Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan; Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, Various Artists.

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: What If, The Jerry Douglas Band; Spirit, Alex Han (produced by Marcus Miller); Mount Royal, Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge; Prototype, Jeff Lorber Fusion; Bad Hombre, Antonio Sanchez.

For the full list of nominations, go to https://www.grammy.com/grammys/news/60th-grammy-awards-full-nominees-list