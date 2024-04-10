10 Record Store Day 2024 Drops You Need to Know


Vinyl fans! Record Store Day returns to local independent stores worldwide on April 20, 2024. This year’s cheat sheet features an extensive list of exclusive releases and reissues, as well as special and limited edition vinyl. Below are ten of the most noteworthy, including music by Art Tatum, Chet Baker, Cannonball Adderley, Sun Ra, Nat

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

As part of our celebration of Women’s History Month, we’re offering an exclusive all-women CD featuring some of the greatest jazz artists in the world, including Carla Bley, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jane Bunnett, Brenda Russell, Michele Rosewoman, Leni Stern, Gabriela Anders and Keely Smith.




Click here

to claim yours for free by gifting a friend a subscription.