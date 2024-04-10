10 Record Store Day 2024 Drops You Need to Know

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

Vinyl fans! Record Store Day returns to local independent stores worldwide on April 20, 2024. This year’s cheat sheet features an extensive list of exclusive releases and reissues, as well as special and limited edition vinyl. Below are ten of the most noteworthy, including music by Art Tatum, Chet Baker, Cannonball Adderley, Sun Ra, Nat King Cole and more. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Art Tatum, Jewels in the Treasure Box: The 1953 Chicago Blue Note Jazz Club Recordings (Resonance)

Jewels in the Treasure Box is a previously unissued 3-LP collection of recordings of iconic jazz pianist Art Tatum and his longtime trio with guitarist Everett Barksdale and bassist Slam Stewart, captured live at the Blue Note jazz club in Chicago, Illinois, in March 1953. Containing nearly three hours of Tatum in an intimate setting at the height of his powers with his longtime trio, the 3-LP gatefold set includes rare photos and memorabilia from Herman Leonard, Bob Parent and the Holzfeind family archives, plus extensive liner notes and statements. Quantity: 2000 [RSD First Release]

Vince Guaraldi, It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown - Original Soundtrack Recording (LMFP)

Lee Mendelson Film Productions presents the first-ever release of Vince Guaraldi's complete soundtrack to It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown, the timeless sixth animated Peanuts special that originally aired on September 27, 1967, and celebrating its 55th anniversary. The album includes the original recordings that comprise the song cues of the Special, plus another six bonus or alternative tracks that have never been released or heard before. The LP in Camp Green comes with liner notes by Derrick Bang that give a track-by-track analysis, plus notes from Sean Mendelson, son of Peanuts producer Lee Mendelson and co-producer of the record. Quantity: 1200 [RSD First Release]

Nat King Cole, Nat King Cole at the Blue Note Chicago (Iconic Artists)

Live at the Blue Note Chicago is a curated historic collection featuring previously unheard recordings of performances from pianist and vocalist Nat King Cole's 1953 residency at the Blue Note Chicago. Recorded by club owner Frank Holzfeind, who fatefully taped shows each night at the nation’s premier jazz venue for his enjoyment, the 2-LP set documents Cole' performing timeless American songbook classics and the unbridled raw energy of Cole's group with guitarist John Collins, bassist Charlie Harris and drummer Lee Young. Quantity: 4000 [RSD Exclusive Release]

Chet Baker and Jack Sheldon, In Perfect Harmony: The Lost Album (Jazz Detective)

In Perfect Harmony is a previously unissued studio album from 1972, featuring West Coast trumpet icons Chet Baker and Jack Sheldon alongside pianist David Frishberg, bassist Joe Mondragon, drummer Nick Ceroli and guitarist Jack Marshall. Originally recorded in 1972, the recordings were produced by Jack Marshall and Hank Quinn, and stored in the personal archives of film producer Frank Marshall. The limited-edition 180-gram LP edition includes an extensive insert with rare photographs, newly commissioned liner notes, interviews and testimonials. Quantity: 1500 [RSD First Release]

Bill Evans Trio, Everybody Digs Bill Evans (Craft)

Craft Recordings presents a special mono edition of pianist Bill Evans' Everybody Digs Bill Evans, originally released in 1958, just one month after leaving his post with Miles Davis' sextet. The album finds the piano legend leading a trio with bassist Sam Jones and drummer Philly Joe Jones, and performances of standards, an interpretation of Sonny Rollins' "Oleo," plus two originals, including his soon-to-be-classic, "Peace Piece." Quantity: 4500 [RSD First Release]

Yusef Lateef, Atlantis Lullaby: The Concert in Avignon (Elemental)

Atlantis Lullaby: The Concert in Avignon features the legendary saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist Yusef Lateef with pianist Kenny Barron, bassist Bob Cunningham and drummer Albert "Tootie” Heath. The performance took place at the Cloître des Célestins in Avignon, France on July 19, 1972, was captured for an ORTF Radio broadcast and has been restored and remastered from original tape reels. The limited-edition 180-gram 2-LP set includes an extensive insert with rare photographs, newly commissioned liner notes, interviews and testimonials. Quantity: 1500 [RSD First Release]

Buena Vista Social Club, Buena Vista Social Club (BMG)

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Wim Wenders' iconic documentary of the same name, BMG is releasing a limited gold vinyl edition of Buena Vista Social Club. Originally recorded on vintage equipment at the EGREM studios over seven days in Havana, Cuba, in 1996, the record brought together many great names of the golden age of Cuban music in the 1950s and became an international sensation. The new edition features remastered audio and bonus tracks. Quantity: 1700 [RSD Exclusive Release]

Snarky Puppy, Live at the Band on the Wall (GroundUP)

Live at the Band on the Wall presents previously unreleased recordings from Snarky Puppy's memorable stop at Band on the Wall in Manchester, U.K., during a European tour that helped establish them as a force to be reckoned with. Recorded over two sold-out nights in April 2014, the record includes four classic Snarky Puppy highlights offers a snapshot of the band's lineup from the time, comprising Michael League, Robert "Sput" Searight, Nate Werth, Bob Lanzetti, Bill Laurance, Cory Henry, Justin Stanton, Mike 'Maz' Maher and Chris Bullock. Quantity: 2000 [RSD Exclusive Release]

Sun Ra, Sun Ra at the Showcase: Live in Chicago (Jazz Detective)

Jazz Detective releases Sun Ra at the Showcase: Live and Chicago, featuring previously unissued live recordings of the legendary intergalactic composer and pianist captured live at Joe Segal's Jazz Showcase in Chicago, Illinois on February 21, 1976 and November 4th & 10, 1977. This limited-edition 180-gram 2-LP edition includes an extensive insert with rare photographs from the actual performances by Hal Rammel, liner notes, interviews and statements. Quantity: 3000 [RSD First Release]

Brother Jack McDuff, Ain't No Sunshine: Live in Seattle (Reel to Reel/Cellar Music)

Recorded live at The Gallery in Seattle in 1972, Ain't No Sunshine: Live in Seattle documents organist Brother Jack McDuff at his peak, with his short-lived and seldom-recorded ensemble comprising Leo Johnson on tenor saxophone, flute and clarinet, Dave Young on tenor and soprano saxophone, Vinnie Corrao on guitar, and Ron Davis on drums. This deluxe edition 180-gram double LP is produced by Cory Weeds for Reel to Real Recordings, and comes with an extensive booklet with essays and interviews with George Benson, Larry Goldings and Delvon Lamar. Quantity: 1500 [RSD First Release]