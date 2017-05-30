10 new jazz albums (and reissues) you must know about: June 2017

So much jazz, so little time. JAZZIZ.com takes a look at 10 of the hottest new albums (and reissues) that will be released in June 2017. This month: the reissue of a 1996 debut album by a 77-year-old Cuban pianist; a tribute to John Coltrane; a new Snarky Puppy project, and more.

1 – DAVE LIEBMAN AND JOE LOVANO – Compassion: The Music of John Coltrane (Resonance Records)

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the passing of John Coltrane (July 17, 1967), Resonance will release the recording of a session by saxophonists Dave Liebman and Joe Lovano with pianist Phil Markowitz, bassist Ron McClure, and drummer Billy Hart. The session was originally recorded for the BBC Radio show Something Else in 2007 and includes seven tunes, each covering a significant creative stage of Coltrane’s recorded legacy.

Release date: June 2

2 – VARIOUS ARTISTS – Heidelberger Jazz Tage ’73 and Zürich Jazz Festival 1971 (MPS Records)

MPS Records will reissue two festival live recordings from the early 1970’s: the Heidelberger Jazz Tage of 1973 and the Zürich Jazz Festival of 1971. The former event featured groups ranging from traditional to modern through fusion and experimental jazz; the latter included a unique commingling of top international amateur and professional groups encompassing virtually every form of jazz.

Release date: June 2

3 – THELONIOUS MONK AND JOHN COLTRANE – The Complete 1957 Riverside Recordings (Craft Recordings)

Saxophonist John Coltrane once stated that “working with Monk brought me close to a musical architect of the highest order. I learned from him in every way.” Craft Recordings‘ upcoming 3-LP vinyl edition box set documents his collaboration with pianist Thelonious Monk during their sessions at New York City’s Five Spot Café, where they performed every night between April and July 1957.

Release date: June 9

4 – FARNELL NEWTON – Back to Earth (Posi-Tone Records)

Back to Earth marks trumpeter Farnell Newton’s debut LP for Posi-Tone. This session features Newton playing alongside trombonist Kyle Molitor, pianist Greg Goebel, bassist Dylan Sundstrom, and drummer Christopher Brown. A press release states that “melodies are the message, and all the song selections are definitely straight forward, while always remaining elegantly lyrical and brilliantly evocative of a more modern jazz sensibility.”

Release date: June 9

5 – BOKANTÉ – Strange Circles (GroundUP)

The Bokanté project originated from an exchange of emails between Snarky Puppy bassist and Michael League and Guadeloupian vocalist Malika Tirolien, which birthed the songs of Strange Circles. Contributors include guitarists Chris McQueen and Bob Lanzetti from Snarky Puppy, as well as percussionists Haddad Andé Ferrari and Keita Ogawa plus pedal and lap steel virtuoso Roosevelt Collier.

Release date: June 9

6 – AMBROSE AKINMUSIRE – A Rift in Decorum: Live at the Village Vanguard (Blue Note Records)

A Rift in Decorum marks the first ever live album of trumpeter and composer Ambrose Akinmusire recorded at New York City’s historic Village Vanguard. The expansive double-album, released via Blue Note Records, was recorded earlier this year and features Akinmusire playing alongside his longtime bandmates: pianist Sam Harris, bassist Harish Raghavan, and drummer Justin Brown.

Release date: June 9

7 – RUBÉN GONZALEZ – Introducing…Rubén Gonzalez (World Circuit Records)

Cuban pianist Rubén Gonzalez’s debut album will be reissued on 180-gram vinyl and CD. Originally recorded in 1996, the album was made days after the Buena Vista Social Club sessions and features many of its same musicians. The reissue of Introducing…Rubén Gonzalez also coincides with the release of the feature documentary Buena Vista Social Club: Adios.

Release date: June 16

8 – NOMADE ORQUESTRA – EntreMundos (Far Out Recordings)

EntreMundos marks the second album by Brazilian group Nomade Orquestra. The press release states that the album is like “a cosmic musical playground where Ethio-jazz, Indian classical and Oriental sounds dance around Afro-Brazilian roots rhythms and Northern hemishpere jazz, funk, soul, library music and hip-hop influences.”

Release date: June 23

9 – JAMES ELKINGTON – Wintres Woma (Paradise of Bachelors)

English-born songwriter and guitarist James Elkington is set to release his debut solo album Wintres Woma, which means “the sounds of winter” in Old English. The album was recorded at Wilco’s Loft in Chicago, Illinois, and draws from British folk, avant-rock and jazz traditions alike. Many of the lyrics, sung by Elkington, contend with the continuing strangeness of living in a different country.

Release date: June 30

10 – PROJECT GRAND SLAM – The PGS Experience (SONY/RED)

Project Grand Slam is a jazz rock fusion band with a twist of Latin and classic rock led by bassist and composer Robert Miller. The band’s new album, The PGS Experience, contains five new studio tracks and four live ones. Two of the tracks of the album also feature Grammy nominated saxophonist Mindi Abair.

Release date: June 30