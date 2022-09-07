10 Albums You Need to Know: September 2022

The live recording of a one-night-only jazz supergroup concert; a collection of reinterpretations of Blue Note classics; a musical love letter to the city of Dallas, Texas. All this and more are in our list of ten new albums released this month (September 2022) that you need to know about.

Jennifer Hartswick, Something in the Water (Brother Mister/Mack Avenue)

Release date: September 9

Vocalist/trumpeter/composer Jennifer Hartswick reprises her collaboration with bass great Christian McBride on Something in the Water, performing alongside her core ensemble and featured guests. The record finds offers nine tracks, comprising originals and fresh arrangements of familiar songs, presenting as a press release explains “a tender portrait of the human condition, brimming with humor and vulnerability.”

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese and esperanza spalding, Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival (Candid)

Release date: September 9

Candid releases a live album capturing an extraordinary one-night-only performance by a multi-generational jazz supergroup with Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, esperanza spalding and Leo Genovese. Recorded at the Detroit Jazz Festival in 2017, this performance was dedicated to the much-missed pianist/composer Geri Allen and was also one of Shorter’s final concerts before his retirement.

Julian Lage, View With a Room (Blue Note)

Release date: September 16

Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage explores the marriage between lush orchestration with organic improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble over ten new original compositions on his latest album, View With a Room. Here, his deeply attuned trio with bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King is augmented by the addition of six-string icon Bill Frisell.

The New Mastersounds, The Deplar Effect (Color Red)

Release date: September 16

The New Mastersounds showcase their funk and fusion chops on their 17th album, The Deplar Effect, which captures them on a high after a two-year hiatus from in-person engagements. The title of the album alludes to the impact of the environment where they recorded its music, surrounded by the beautiful weather, snowcapped mountains and water at Floki Studios in Troll Peninsula, Iceland.

Samara Joy, Linger Awhile (Verve)

Release date: September 16

Samara Joy’s debut album for Verve Records is a landmark step in her rising career as one of today’s top jazz vocalists. On Linger Awhile, the 22-year-old artist updates beloved songs from the past with a modern twist, lending her soulfulness and idiosyncratic voice to compositions by George Gershwin, Thelonious Monk and other greats, and occasionally augmenting them with her own words in the style known as vocalese.

Terri Lyne Carrington, new STANDARDS vol. 1 (Candid)

Release date: September 16

Terri Lyne Carrington’s new STANDARDS vol. 1, due out September 16, offers versions of eleven compositions by women in jazz, performed with Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Matthew Stevens and Nicholas Payton. These compositions were selected from the New Standards lead sheets book, which she curated and that will be published on September 16, and features 101 compositions by women in jazz.

The Comet Is Coming, Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam (Impulse!)

Release date: September 23

Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam is the new album of transportive music by the acclaimed British electronic jazz trio The Comet Is Coming. Created over a four-day session at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios, the record is described via an official press release as “an expression of unity and magical alchemy that amplifies the powers of Danalogue, Betamax and Shabaka.”

Makaya McCraven, In These Times (International Anthem/Nonesuch/XL)

Release date: September 23

Producer/musician Makaya McCraven continues to collapse space and transcend boundaries with his new album, In These Times. Over seven years in the making, this epic and expansive record balances self-expression with broadly communicative odd-meter original compositions, drawing on several influences and featuring contributions from over a dozen musicians.

Snarky Puppy, Empire Central (GroundUP)

Release date: September 30

Empire Central is Snarky Puppy’s love letter to their spiritual hometown of Dallas, Texas, the city that nurtured them after they formed while in the Jazz Studies program at the University of North Texas. The album was recorded over a week of performance sessions at the Deep Ellum Art Company and also marks the final recorded performance by funk legend Bernard Wright.

Various Artists, Blue Note Re:imagined II (Blue Note)

Release date: September 30

The second instalment of Blue Note’s Re:imagined series, featuring reworked and newly-recorded Blue Note classics from an array of rising U.K. jazz stars. The 16-track collection features such artists as Nubiyan Twist, Theon Cross, Yazz Ahmed, Binker Golding, Swindle and more, reimagining works by such artists as Wayne Shorter, Norah Jones, Thelonious Monk and Donald Byrd, among others.