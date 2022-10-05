10 Albums You Need to Know: October 2022

A star-studded tribute to one of the all-time great songwriters; an acclaimed artist’s return to her Brazilian and bossa nova roots; a spiritual blend of symphonic jazz and fado. All this and more are in our list of ten albums released this month (October 2022) that you need to know about.

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)

Release date: October 7

Bobby Watson draws inspiration from and pays tribute to the rich musical heritage of his Kansas City hometown on his spirited new album. Back Home in Kansas City features an all-star quintet, as well as a special guest appearance by singer Carmen Lundy, and also sounds like a vibrant showcase of Watson’s gift for telling stories with his alto saxophone.

Maria Mendes, Saudade, Colour of Love (Challenge)

Release date: October 7

Maria Mendes’ Saudade, Colour of Love features new orchestral arrangements of songs from her GRAMMY-nominated 2019 album, Close to Me. The live recording finds the Portuguese-born vocalist bringing her spiritual blend of symphonic jazz and fado to the concert hall in a collaboration with John Beasley and the Metropole Orkest.

Mark Guiliana, the sound of listening (Edition)

Release date: October 7

Drummer/composer Mark Guiliana takes his music in new directions by bringing together his acoustic and electronic influences on the sound of listening. Described as one of his most honest and expressive recordings, the album also features regular partners Jason Rigby on tenor saxophone, Chris Morrissey on bass and Shai Maestro on piano.

Sun Ra Arkestra, Living Sky (Omni Sound)

Release date: October 7

Living Sky is a new album by the Sun Ra Arkestra, featuring a mix of classic repertoire and more recent vintage pieces penned by the ensemble’s musical director, 98-year-old alto saxophone icon Marshall Allen. Living Sky is the Arkestra’s first outing since their 2021 GRAMMY-nominated Swirling and features a total of 19 musicians, including a string section.

Eliane Elias, Quietude (Candid)

Release date: October 14

Pianist/vocalist Eliane Elias follows her GRAMMY-nominated 2021 album, Mirror Mirror, with a return to her Brazilian and bossa nova roots. Quietude offers intimate performances of compositions by some of the most celebrated Brazilian songwriters of all time, resulting in a calming and transportive record.

Various Artists, Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen (Blue Note)

Released date: October 14

A Blue Note star-studded tribute to the much-missed legendary singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen. Here It Is, produced by Larry Klein, presents stunning renditions of some of Cohen’s most profound songs, performed by guest vocalists Norah Jones, Iggy Pop, Gregory Porter, James Taylor, Luciana Souza and Peter Gabriel among others.

Duduka Da Fonseca, Yes!!! (Sunnyside)

Release date: October 21

Veteran jazz drummer Duduka Da Fonseca presents his new group, Quarteto Universal, on his new album, offering a sparkling fusion of jazz and Brazilian rhythms. Yes!!! features reimaginations of compositions by some of the all-time great Brazilian songwriters, as well as members of the ensemble, in a set testifying to the long-lasting legacy of the characteristic Brazilian groove.

Roberta Donnay, BLOSSOM-ing! (Village Jazz Cafe)

Release date: October 21

Vocalist Roberta Donnay celebrates Blossom Dearie, one of the most unique jazz voices of the second half of the 20th century. On BLOSSOM-ing!, Donnay reimagines 16 songs closely associated with Dearie, while adding her own sassy, bluesy interpretations, alongside some of Northern California’s finest jazz musicians.

Al Di Meola, Jean-Luc Ponty and Stanley Clarke, Rite of Strings: Live at the Montreux Jazz Festival 1994 (Mercury)

Release date: October 28

Rite of Strings documents the brilliant interplay between three acclaimed virtuosi: guitarist Al Di Meola, violinist Jean-Luc Ponty and drummer Stanley Clarke at the 1994 Montreux Jazz Festival. Previously only released on DVD in 2005, the nine-track album presents live renditions of such deep cuts as “Renaissance” and “Memory Canyon,” along with six others.

Tyshawn Sorey Trio + 1 with Greg Osby, The Off-Off Broadway Guide to Synergism (Pi)

Release date: October 28

The Off-Off Broadway Guide to Synergism is a blazing three-volume set recorded at The Jazz Gallery in New York that marks drummer/composer Tyshawn Sorey’s return to his musical roots by celebrating collective improvisation over well-known jazz standards. The record features his trio of pianist Aaron Diehl and bassist Russell Hall, plus special guest alto saxophonist Greg Osby.