10 Albums You Need to Know: November 2021

An icon and trailblazer reinterprets some of his most iconic hit songs on solo piano; a revisitation of some of Blue Note’s classic music with a modern bounce; a big band celebration of the great Charlie Parker. All this and more are in our list of 10 albums out this month (November 2021) that you need to know about.

Eberhard Weber, Once Upon a Time – Live in Avignon (ECM)

Release date: November 5

Once Upon a Time is a previously unheard solo live recording by bass master Eberhard Weber, documenting his performance at the 1994 Festival International De Contrabass in Avignon, France. Here, he draws from two earlier records – Orchestra (1994) and Pendulum (1993) – that preceded the tour with one single bass and only small electronic manipulations to support him. Order it here.

John Patitucci & Andy James, An Evening With John Patitucci & Andy James (Le Coq)

Release date: November 5

Vocalist Andy James and bassist John Patitucci co-lead a session recreating the sultry atmosphere of a candlelight nightclub, performing a program of jazz standards and pop classics. The record also boasts an all-star ensemble, arrangements by Bill Cunliffe and contributions by Chris Potter, Rich Margitza, Terell Stafford and more.

Adam O’Farrill, Visions of Your Other (Biophilia)

Release date: November 12

Adam O’Farrill continues to evolve the musical language of his Stranger Days quartet with bassist Walter Stinson, drummer Zack O’Farrill and tenorist Xavier Del Castillo. Visions of Your Other highlights their artistic growth via four compositions by the trumpeter, a Stinson original and an abstractly funky reading of a piece by Ryuichi Sakamoto. Order it here.

Bill Charlap Trio, Street of Dreams (Blue Note)

Release date: November 12

Pianist Bill Charlap returns to Blue Note with Street of Dreams, featuring his longstanding trio with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington. Together, they perform a delightful mix of Great American Songbook favorites and songs by great jazz composers, including Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington, Kenny Burrell, and Dave Brubeck. Order it here.

Melanie Charles, Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women (Verve)

Release date: November 12

On her first major-label album, Brooklyn-born singer/songwriter/flutist Melanie Charles breathes new energy into songs from the Verve vaults to create an unflinching and activist love letter to the unheralded labor of Black women. Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women contains reimagined music by Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and more. Order it here.

SWR Big Band, Magnus Lindgren & John Beasley, Bird Lives – The Charlie Parker Project (ACT)

Release date: November 12

Bird Lives was produced and recorded in celebration of Charlie Parker’s 100th birthday in 2020. The album features some of the trailblazing saxophonist’s timeless music arranged by Magnus Lindgren and John Beasley, and featuring prominent guests alongside the SWR Big Band, one of Europe’s most acclaimed big bands. Order it here.

José James, Merry Christmas from José James (Rainbow Blonde)

Release date: November 19

Jazz vocalist José James celebrates the holiday season while honoring classic jazz and pop records of the 1950s on his first-ever holiday-themed full-length project. Merry Christmas from José James features a ten-track program of holiday classics, popular ballads and two original tracks – “Christmas in New York” and “Christmas Day.” Order it here.

Makaya McCraven, Deciphering the Message (Blue Note)

Release date: November 19

Chicago-based drummer/producer/beat scientist Makaya McCraven reinterprets works from several years of Blue Note history on his new remix album, Deciphering the Message. The record finds him putting a modern bounce on music by such greats as Art Blakey, Horace Silver, Eddie Gale, Hank Mobley and more. Order it here.

Brian Wilson, At My Piano (Decca)

Release date: November 19

Brian Wilson is one of the greatest ever American composers of popular music. On At My Piano, he offers a deeply relaxing collection of solo piano interpretations of some of his legendary compositions. The tracklist includes such timeless Beach Boys hit songs as “God Only Knows,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “California Girls” and “Good Vibrations,” among others. Order it here.

Christian McBride & Inside Straight, Live at the Village Vanguard (Mack Avenue)

Release date: November 26

Christian McBride’s twelfth release on Mack Avenue documents his live performance at New York’s venerated Village Vanguard from December 2014 with his star-studded Inside Straight quartet, featuring Carl Allen, Steve Wilson, Eric Reed and Warren Wolf. This is also a companion piece to his 2015 live trio recording of the same name, Live at the Village Vanguard. Order it here.

