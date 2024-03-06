10 Albums You Need to Know: March 2024

From captivating compositions to virtuosic performances, these releases encompass a wide range of styles and showcase the creativity and artistry of today’s jazz musicians. Here is our curated selection of ten new jazz albums released this month (March 2024) that you need to know about.

Grace Kelly, Grace Kelly With Strings: At the Movies (PAZZ)

Saxophonist Grace Kelly’s 15th album and her first jazz venture since 2016 is Grace Kelly With Strings: At the Movie. Deeply inspired by the seminal album Charlie Parker with Strings, the record is a collection of renditions of music from the big screen, from Disney to James Bond, which finds Kelly collaborating with esteemed producer Bryan Carter and powerhouse millennial arrangers Charlie Rosen and Steven Feifke, plus special guests. Release date: March 1.

Lynne Arriale Trio, Being Human (Challenge)

Being Human is pianist and composer Lynne Arriale’s 17th album as a leader. It offers an optimistic and deeply felt suite of ten original compositions, many of which are inspired by people who have inspired her, including Greta Thunberg, Amanda Gorman and Malala Yousafzai. The music is performed by Arriale and her trio with bassist Alon Near and drummer Lukasz Zyta. Release date: March 1.

Taylor Eigsti, Plot Armor (GroundUP)

Pianist and composer Taylor Eigsti debuts on the GroundUP label with Plot Armor, featuring eleven of his original compositions, plus one standard. The album stands out with lush string arrangements by Andrew Balogh and a dynamic star-studded lineup comprising the exceptional mastery of twin musicians in every instrumental role. Release date: March 1.

Chris Potter, Eagle’s Point (Edition)

Saxophonist Chris Potter assembled a modern jazz supergroup, enlisting the talents of Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci and Brian Blade, for his newest album, Eagle’s Point. Beyond the outstanding musicianship and chemistry displayed, the record highlights Potter’s prowess as a composer, skillfully crafting melodies across eight tracks tailored specifically for this ensemble, showcasing a seamless blend of virtuosity and creative vision. Release date: March 8

Cyrille Aimée, à Fleur de Peau (Whirlwind)

In à Fleur de Peau, French-born vocalist Cyrille Aimée offers a new collection of original compositions presented in her own arrangements developed in close collaboration with multi-instrumentalist and producer Jake Sherman. Drawing on her Dominican heritage and embracing the directness and simplicity of contemporary pop forms, the album finds Aimée singing tales straight from her own life in arguably her most personal recording to date. Release date: March 8.

Norah Jones, Visions (Blue Note)

Visions is the ninth solo studio album by nine-time GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones. A collaboration with producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Michels, Visions is a vibrant and joyous 12-song celebration of life, following up from her previous 2020’s Pick Me Up Off the Floor, her last album of original songs, released early in the pandemic lockdown of 2020 and foreshadowed many of the dark emotions of that period. Release date: March 8.

Charles Lloyd, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow (Blue Note)

Charles Lloyd returns with his latest musical offering, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow, a majestic double album of new studio recordings from the legendary saxophonist, among which are six new original compositions. Released on his 86th birthday, the album features him in the company of a newly assembled quartet of four distinctive voices, including pianist Jason Moran, bassist Larry Grenadier and drummer Brian Blade. Release date: March 15.

The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis, The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis (Impulse!)

The Messthetic, the instrumental trio formed by former punk band Fugazi members bassist Joe Lally and drummer Brendan Canty with free jazz guitarist Anthony Pirog, join forces with acclaimed saxophonist James Brandon Lewis for their new album. Its nine-track program was recorded in just two days with engineer Don Godwin, and captures and expands on the combustive energy the four musicians felt on stage, when they performed together in 2019 and 2021. Release date: March 15.

One for All featuring George Coleman, Big George (Smoke Sessions)

Eric Alexander, Jim Rotondi, Steve Davis, David Hazeltine, John Weber and Joe Farnsworth reunite as the hard-bop supergroup, One for All. Big George marks their much-anticipated first release in seven years and this time around, the group invited special guest tenor saxophone legend George Coleman for the proceedings. Release date: March 15.

Dánae Olano, Children’s Corner (Lulaworld)

Cuban pianist and composer Dánae Olano presents her debut recording as a bandleader, Children’s Corner, which comprises nine songs that symbolize the culmination of her artistic evolution since relocating from Cuba to the multicultural city of Toronto. The album revolves around capturing her original compositions, which seamlessly merge a diverse range of musical styles that have influenced her, including jazz, classical and Afro-Cuban traditions. Release date: March 21.

Featured photo by D. Barr.

